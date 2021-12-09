Longtime Concordia Classical Academy educator receives Golden Apple award

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Students and staff at Concordia Classical Academy in North Mankato turned out to honor Alice Brase, the most recent recipient of the Golden Apple award, a show of respect for an educator whose impact on the school goes beyond the classroom.

“I was the first teacher here, I just had a kindergarten class of five and now you can see how much we’ve grown,” Brase said.

After helping grow the school on Lor Ray Drive, Brase is now eyeing retirement after 40 years spent in the classroom.

“I love teaching, I love working with the kids and I still enjoy what I am doing,” she said.

While she admits it will be strange not spending her days in the classroom teaching, she is looking forward to pursuing her other passions in life

“I have my family and grandkids, I like to sew, I like to garden, [and] I have a loom that I am excited to get going,” Brase added.

Visit www.KEYC.com/Community to nominate a local educator for the Golden Apple award.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.