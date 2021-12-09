Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every December, the Mankato Area Public School District reviews and revises its policies for the operating schools in the district.

This year was no different, and there have been a few changes made to school policy.

In total, nine policies had changes made, and two new policies were added.

The majority of changes were to language and complying with recent changes to state law.

“Under recent statutory changes, we are required to have statements in regard to attendance accommodations for the purposes of religious observance. So we have a new section that describes how we will be communicating to families that this is now a part of our attendance policy,” explained John Lustig, director of administrative services at Mankato Area Public Schools.

The new policies addressed service and comfort animals. The policies specify what qualifies as a service or comfort animal, and were implemented to codify the use of therapy dogs in schools, a practice that is currently being considered by the district.

The district is also reviewing changes to its COVID-19 policy. The change would affect quarantine requirements for unvaccinated students.

“For our current quarantine protocol, students who are not fully vaccinated who have been identified as a close contact, the current is a recommendation to quarantine. Because of the number of students who are becoming positive for COVID, we are looking and examining to consider changing from a recommendation to a requirement to quarantine,” Lustig explained.

The district has provided no timeline for such a change and will continue to review its COVID-19 response plan as events continue to develop.

