Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Maxwell trial adjourned for day after attorney falls sick

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was paused Thursday after it was announced an attorney on the case had gotten sick.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan told the in federal court in Manhattan that an attorney was “ill and has to get care.” She did not identify the attorney, but said there was no reason to believe the illness was related to the coronavirus.

The judge sent jurors home for the day, telling them to expect to return Friday to resume hearing testimony in the trial’s second week.

Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed teenagers to give financier Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages at the billionaire’s residences in Florida, New York, New Mexico and elsewhere. Her lawyers have accused prosecutor of making her a scapegoat for sex crimes committed by Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

The government had been expected to end its case by the end of the week. The U.S. attorney’s office had no immediate comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
FILE — A Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.
Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving

Latest News

On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency authorization for 16- and...
FDA expands Pfizer COVID-19 booster to people as young as 16
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
NY attorney general seeks Trump’s testimony in civil probe
The deadline is this Sunday for Holiday Sharing Tree giving cards.
Deadline Sunday for Holiday Sharing Tree giving cards
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
The number of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 200 million, but experts...
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case