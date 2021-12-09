Mayo Clinic: mindful recipe during the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the holiday season approaches, healthy eating can sometimes slip our minds. Mayo Clinic is working to make sure this doesn’t happen.

Chef Jen Welper from the New Mayo Clinic Diet shares a simple, mindful option for those looking to manage what they eat over the holidays.

ROASTED PORK TENDERLOIN: Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

2 #’S Pork tenderloins, cleaned and trimmed, plain

1 tsp. Sea salt, sprinkled on the tenderloins

¼ tsp. Ground white pepper

Meat thermometer- pork should reach 135°F. Should be slightly pink the center

MARINADE:

½ c. Balsamic vinegar

½ c. Maple syrup, sugar free

1 Tablespoon Rosemary, fresh,chopped

1 Tablespoon Thyme, fresh, chopped

1 Tablespoon Garlic, chopped

1 each Shallot, chopped

PREPARATION:

· Marinate pork tenderloin or pork medallions at least an hour before cooking.

· Reserve some marinade and place in sauce pot, to let reduce to use as sauce.

· Preheat oven to 350ºF

· Place parchment paper on baking sheet, or simply spray sheet with cooking spray.

· Place each tenderloin on the baking sheet, and season.

· Bake in oven for 20 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees. This internal temperature will cook the pork at a medium rare.

· Slice tenderloin on a slight bias and serve with our spiced apple compote.

Number of Servings: 6

Serving Size: 4 ounces

Calories: 170

Fat: 2

SAUTÉED GREEN BEANS AND ALMOND SLICES

INGREDIENTS:

1 tsp. Olive oil

1 pound Green beans, fresh, cleaned and trimmed

2 T. Sliced almonds

¼ tsp. Salt and pepper mixture

¼ tsp. Garlic powder

PREPARATION:

· Lightly spread 1 tsp. of olive oil in sauté pan and heat to medium heat.

· Place green beans in heated pan, and sauté until tender.

· Then add almonds and seasoning

· Mix well and if beans are not cooked yet you may add a little bit of water to the pan about ¼ cup.

· Serve hot.

· Enjoy!

Number of servings: 4

Serving Size: 1 cup

Total Calories: 40

Fat Grams: 2.5

QUINOA CAKES: Serves 6-7

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups Sweet potato

2 cups Quinoa, cooked

2 each Eggs

3 cloves Garlic, minced

6 ounces Gruyere or parmesan cheese, shredded

2 tbsp Parsley, fresh, chopped very fine

1 tsp Salt

¼ tsp Black pepper

¼ tsp Nutmeg

2 tbsp Olive oil for searing

PREPARATION:

· Preheat oven to 375F. Spear sweet potatoes with a knife then bake in oven for about 45 minutes or until they are completely soft and cooked. Cook quinoa, then let cool.

· Once sweet potatoes are baked allow to slightly cool until able to handle. Remove the skin and mash the sweet potatoes.

· Mix cooled quinoa, sweet potatoes, eggs, garlic, cheese, parsley, salt, pepper, and nutmeg.

· Preheat a large sauté pan to medium-high heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Form quinoa cakes into ¼ cup patties and then sear in pan until golden brown on each side. To ensure heated through patty you may bake in oven for additional 5 minutes.

Chef’s Note: This recipe should make 14 x ¼ cup patties and if serving as a main meal 2 quinoa cakes is equal to one serving.

Calories: 267 for 2 quinoa cakes, Protein 14.5 g, Carbohydrates 23 g, Fat g 13, Sodium 340 mg, Fiber 3 grams.

