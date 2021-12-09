Your Photos
MCHS announces recipient of Mankato Season of Gratitude Award

Today, the southwest Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced it is awarding...
Today, the southwest Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced it is awarding $10,000 to the REACH Resource Center in Mankato. The funds are a portion of $500,000 being distributed across the Mayo Clinic enterprise as part of the Season of Gratitude program.(KEYC News Now)
By Hal Senal
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, the Southwest Minnesota region of Mayo Clinic Health System announced it is awarding $50,000 to local nonprofits in the communities it serves, including $10,000 to the REACH Resource Center in Mankato.

The funds are a portion of $500,000 being distributed across the Mayo Clinic enterprise as part of the Season of Gratitude program.

“During this season of gratitude, we are thankful for the nonprofit organizations that serve our communities and patients,” says Laura Bowman, MCHS Regional Director of Community Relations and Strategic Partnerships. “We are excited to provide special Season of Gratitude grants in our region to help these organizations achieve their mission, especially during these challenging times.”

REACH Resource Center is a program through Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota and provides services to youth (ages 16–24) who are homelessness, couch-hopping or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Season of Gratitude funds will be used to support street outreach.

“We are beyond grateful for Mayo Clinic Health System’s generous donation of $10,000. The funds will serve youth in our nine-county region through outreach efforts by providing basic needs, such as personal hygiene items, food, transportation and vital documents,” sid Tasha Moulton, Senior Program Manager of REACH. “Thank you, Mayo Clinic Health System, for investing in the well-being of our youth and community.”

