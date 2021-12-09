Your Photos
Minnesota crash after police pursuit leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt

Two juveniles are dead and three others hospitalized after a crash in Minneapolis that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say a crash in Minneapolis that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized.

Police say officers in suburban Robbinsdale spotted a Mercedes SUV about 2 a.m. Thursday that was reported stolen in Minneapolis and attempted to stop the vehicle. Police say the driver sped off and officers began a pursuit.

The chase moved from Robbinsdale into northeast Minneapolis, where the SUV’s driver lost control and crashed. Police say all five people in the vehicle were under 18.

One was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the other four were taken to hospitals, where Robbinsdale police said a second person died.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

