Minnesota PUC approves interim rate increases for Xcel customers

FILE — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission took action Thursday to reduce interim rate increases for Xcel Energy’s electric and natural gas customers and started the public review process for the proposed increases.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission took action Thursday to reduce interim rate increases for Xcel Energy’s electric and natural gas customers and started the public review process for the proposed increases.

The Commission approved an interim rate increase of 6.4% for Xcel residential electric customers and a 3.9% interim rate increase for residential natural gas customers. Both increases are down from the initial proposal that called for increases of 9.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

“The Commission saw that the circumstances in Minnesota and the world today necessitated that we reduce the proposed residential rate increases,” PUC Commissioner Matthew Schuerger said. “I hope that as this process moves along, people share their input with the Commission. As we saw today, public input helps us understand how these proposals will impact ratepayers, and it can make a difference in the outcome.”

Xcel’s electric residential customers will see an interim rate increase of $79.85 million, or about $5.54 a month for the average residential customer. For natural gas service, the Commission approved a $24.9 million interim rate increase.

The interim rate increase, combined with the Commission’s decision on Thursday to extend the recovery of the extraordinary February gas costs from 27 to 63 months for residential customers, reduced the monthly impact to $0.60 for the typical residential ratepayer.

Minnesota law authorizes public utilities to recover an interim rate while the Commission evaluates the full rate request. Interim rates for both proposals will start in January 2022 and will be in effect until the final rates are established by the Commission. If the final rates are lower than the interim rates, customers will see refunds.

Xcel’s electric and natural gas matters have now been referred to the Office of Administrative Hearings to continue the public review process of the proposals. As part of the public review process, interested members of the public may provide input during the upcoming written comment periods and at public hearings. The PUC will review the record, including the public comments, before making final decisions, which are expected in spring (natural gas) and summer (electric) 2023.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

