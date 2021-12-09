Minnesota State’s Brooks named to AFCA All-American team
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State defensive back Ty’Shonan Brooks is an AFCA All-American after a solid season to wrap up his collegiate career.
Brooks is on this year’s AFCA All-American second team after leading the team with five interceptions.
The playmaker also recorded 29 tackles and played a huge role on special teams with two punts returned for touchdowns.
Brooks also added another touchdown on an interception return.
The Mavericks finished with a 6-5 record this season.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.