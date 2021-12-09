Minnesota State’s Vetter named to All-American team

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State women’s soccer star Jenny Vetter is on this year’s United Soccer Coaches All-American Third Team.

It’s the second All-American honor for Vetter during her MSU career.

Women's Soccer | Four Mavericks Named to USC All-Central Region Teams https://t.co/NWZrI0qqX6 — Minn. St. Athletics (@MinnStAthletics) December 7, 2021

Vetter netted 19 goals in 23 games this season to lead the NSIC. The former Mankato East standout keeps on piling up the accolades after winning the NSIC Player of the Year award and being named on this year’s D2CCA All-American Second Team.

Vetter helped the Mavericks earn the NSIC Tournament Championship for a fifth consecutive year in 2021, en route to a 10th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

