MnDOT prepares for the first heavy snowfall of the season

MnDOT advises drivers to stay safe during the heavy snowfall Friday
A Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplow sits idle Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The heavy snowfall is expected to begin Friday morning and go into early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing for the snowfall by preparing their plows and trucks with salt-brine mixtures to keep the roads safe.

Pre-treating has already begun on the roads and snow fences are going up. But MnDOT officials say it all centers on you driving safely and planning ahead.

“We have got a lot of people out we got a lot of people traveling. We are just trying to be cautious and get everybody to slow down,” said Scott Morgan, assistant district engineer for MnDOT’s seventh district. “We are just trying to be cautious and get everybody to slow down, give the plow trucks some room to other vehicles and try to drive safely. Turn off your cruise control, turn off your distractions, put your cell phones down and be aware while you’re driving.”

Heavy snowfall on the way tomorrow could see anywhere from 6 to 12 inches. Stay up to date with all the latest weather information at KEYC.com/Weather, 511MN.org, or 511IA.org.

