Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NASA launches X-ray telescope to study black holes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - X-rays aren’t just for the doctor’s office. They might also help unravel the mysteries of black holes.

It’s called X-ray astronomy.

Early Thursday morning NASA launched its Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer Mission, or IXPE, in a joint effort with the Italian Space Agency.

It’s the first space observatory of its kind.

Its purpose will be to measure X-rays released by black holes, neutron stars, supernova remnants and other high-energy objects.

Scientists say IXPE will tell them more about cosmic X-ray sources than they can learn by studying their brightness and color spectrum, which will help them test and refine theories of how the universe works.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
FILE — A Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.
Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving

Latest News

FILE - A traffic light changes outside the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, early...
Congressional staffer with gun in bag causes brief lockdown
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
Nick Beck gets his carb and sugar fix visiting Waseca’s Lush Cakes in celebration of Pastry Day!
Lush Cakes in Waseca really knows how to celebrate Pastry Day
FILE - A well-wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford,...
Mich. school district faces two $100M suits after shooting