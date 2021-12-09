Your Photos
North Mankato man leads authorities on high-speed pursuit

FILE — Authorities in North Mankato say they were engaged in a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon.(KEYC)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in North Mankato say they were engaged in a high-speed pursuit Thursday afternoon.

The North Mankato Police Department said an officer had located a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup truck, that had been reported stolen from South Central College on Sunday, traveling on Belgrade Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The pursuit continued on multiple roads in upper North Mankato until the suspect drove eastbound into the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 14.

Officers say the pursuit was immediately discontinued at that point.

The driver of the Sierra continued traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic and struck two other vehicles.

Officers from North Mankato stopped at the scene of the crash and reported that no injuries were sustained.

The GMC Sierra was located by Mankato police officers a short time later near Riverfront Storage at 201 West Mable Street. The driver fled on foot from the vehicle and was apprehended a short time later.

John Robert Olson, 37, of North Mankato, was taken into custody and is currently behind held at the Nicollet County Jail awaiting charges.

Olson also had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crashes that occurred on Highway 14.

