Opening statements made in Kim Potter trial

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Emotional testimony from Daunte Wright’s mother, who recalled a face-time call she received from the passenger in the car just after her son was killed.

“And she faced the phone towards the driver’s seat,” Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, said. “My son was laying there, he was unresponsive, and he looked dead.”

Bryant was the first witness called to the stand after prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their opening statements in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial.

The prosecution focused on Potter’s 26 years of experience and that with the experience she had she would have known her primary responsibility is to protect human life.

Potter was training in a new officer that day

“And it was her job to show officer Lucky how it’s done, and what did she show him?” prosecuting attorney Erin Eldridge asked. “She showed him how to kill someone.”

The defense’s opening statements focused primarily on Wright’s attempt to escape from the traffic stop and how his attempted escape cost him his life.

“The language was direct, it was clear, it was unmistakable, and all Mr. Wright had to do was stop,” defense attorney Paul Engh said.

Potter has told the court she will testify at the trial.

