Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Opening statements made in Kim Potter trial

Prosecution and defense make their opening statements in the trial of former Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Emotional testimony from Daunte Wright’s mother, who recalled a face-time call she received from the passenger in the car just after her son was killed.

“And she faced the phone towards the driver’s seat,” Daunte Wright’s mother, Katie Bryant, said. “My son was laying there, he was unresponsive, and he looked dead.”

Bryant was the first witness called to the stand after prosecutors and defense attorneys laid out their opening statements in Kim Potter’s manslaughter trial.

The prosecution focused on Potter’s 26 years of experience and that with the experience she had she would have known her primary responsibility is to protect human life.

MORE STORIES:
GRAPHIC: Prosecutor: Potter ‘failed’ Wright; defense calls it mistake
Minnesota AG’s office to prosecute case in Daunte Wright’s death
Shadow of Floyd, Chauvin case hangs over Kim Potter’s trial
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Jury instructions sewn up in Potter trial over Daunte Wright death
Former police officer Kim Potter has been arrested and charged in the killing of Daunte Wright.
Jury takes shape for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Former police officer Kim Potter is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in...

Potter was training in a new officer that day

“And it was her job to show officer Lucky how it’s done, and what did she show him?” prosecuting attorney Erin Eldridge asked. “She showed him how to kill someone.”

The defense’s opening statements focused primarily on Wright’s attempt to escape from the traffic stop and how his attempted escape cost him his life.

“The language was direct, it was clear, it was unmistakable, and all Mr. Wright had to do was stop,” defense attorney Paul Engh said.

Potter has told the court she will testify at the trial.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
Mankato Public Safety reminds people to be smart when swapping items
Altercation leads to gun being discharged near Hilltop Lane
Cody Bankhead, 14, turned the tables on a porch pirate by placing a GPS tracking device in a...
Teen helps catch porch pirate with tracking device
A Mankato teen faces first-degree murder charges following death of two-year-old
Mankato teen indicted on 1st-degree murder charges

Latest News

FILE — A Hennepin County Sheriff's vehicle is pictured in this undated file photo.
Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving
Hennepin County sheriff suspected of drunken driving
A Des Moines Police officer and a suspect are recovering this morning after police say a...
Des Moines officer, suspect hit by car during chase
School districts commonly let staff members under investigation resign, hide accusation history...
School districts commonly let staff members under investigation resign, hide accusation history from future employer
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD