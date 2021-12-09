Redwood Falls residents getting disturbing phone call scams

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Redwood Falls police are warning residents after the department received two separate reports of unsettling phone scams.

Authorities say residents are receiving phone calls from a person claiming to have kidnapped their child and demanding a ransom. The calls display a phone number tracing back to Mexico.

Redwood Falls police have not confirmed whether the calls originated from Mexico or if an internet-based phone was used to place the call.

The Redwood Falls Police Department wants residents to remember to not give out personal information over the phone and to report any similar phone calls to them immediately.

