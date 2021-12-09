Reward offered in Hoover Elementary playground arson

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A reward is now being offered following the fire at Hoover Elementary’s playground that authorities say was arson.

Up to $5000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the November 21st fire on the playground equipment at Hoover Elementary School in North Mankato.

The Minnesota Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators is offering the reward.

Any offering information may remain anonymous and tips can be called in anytime to 1-800-723-2020.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.