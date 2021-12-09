Rochester Police investigating after more than $30,000 worth of eyewear stolen from store
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after thousands of dollars worth of eyewear was reportedly stolen from a downtown store.
According to RPD, two male suspects stole $30,000-$50,000 worth of items from EYE-Q Intelligent Eyewear of of 2nd Avenue SW in downtown Rochester.
Police said the suspects were recorded on surveillance cameras.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.