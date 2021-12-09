Ski resorts react to recent snowfall

MAZEPPA & WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Winter time is here, and many Minnesotans are getting ready for winter activities like skiing, snowboarding and tubing.

Ski resorts and tubing hills are hard at work making snow to get their hills ready. While the recent low temperatures have helped keep the man-made snow from melting, the several inches of natural snowfall doesn’t help as much as you may think.

“So for us, the natural snow is actually kind of an inconvenience. When you pack it down it doesn’t get very much even though we got several inches. It makes covering the equipment and snow removal a lot more work for us so we actually prefer almost no snow and colder temperatures so we can make our own,” tubing hill “Steeplechase” owner Justin Steck said.

The more mild temperatures we’ve had this winter have also created some challenges.

“Usually we like to open around Thanksgiving. That’s always our target date. A lot of times, it will be after that. Obviously this year it’s been a little bit warmer, a little bit milder. We like to see the temperature about 25 degrees or below that to make snow,” Welsh Village base operations manager Cody Rollings said.

“It definitely made snowmaking much more difficult, because it would get cold for like a little bit and then 50s and that slowed us down for getting open sooner,” Steck said.

However, like many of us, the resorts do appreciate the snow for the beautiful scenery it creates and the seasonal mood it puts us in.

“But it does make it look nice and it does kind of fluff things up a little bit, but you don’t actually end up with a lot of for the tubing from the natural snow because it’s so fluffy,” Steck said.

“When there isn’t snow in your front yard, people don’t think there’s snow here, because a lot of people don’t know that we have so many snow machines. So when there’s snow in people’s front yards it really helps and gets them in the mood thinking you know oh we should get our skis tuned and we should start getting our ski stuff ready,” Rollings said.

This weekend, the Steeplechase is hosting a Tubing For Tots event where it’s accepting new toy donations for the organization Southeast Minnesota Toys For Tots.

