Teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher wants to be tried as juvenile

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the teens charged with killing a Spanish teacher in Farifield wants to be tried as a juvenile.

Lawyers for 16-year-old Willard Miller filed the motion. Miller faces first degree murder charges as an adult.

The other teen charged in the teacher’s death, 16-year-old, Jeremy Goodale, faces the same charges.

Miller and Goodale are accused of killing Nohema Graber. Graber’s remains were found in Chautauqua Park in Fairfield on Nov. 3, after she was reported missing earlier that day.

Both teens have pleaded not guilty. A motive is not yet clear.

According to court documents, Miller’s lawyers argue he is too young and has no criminal history.

There is no hearing set on this request.

