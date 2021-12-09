Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UMD men look to bounce back against Denver

By Matt Halverson
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - For the first time this season, the UMD men’s hockey team will look to respond from a series sweep.

The Bulldogs were without goaltender Ryan Fanti, forcing fifth-year senior Ben Patt into his first NCAA action. They were out-scored 10-6 by Northern Michigan, double the amount of goals they’ve allowed in any other series.

UMD was down four starting skaters for various reasons as well, including injuries and illnesses.

“Probably more disappointing than the 5-1 loss was that. That we didn’t have guys step up and fill that void, carry the weight a little bit more. We were missing some key guys, and it’s an opportunity for some other guys to play, and it’s an opportunity for our guys to step up and do a little bit more,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

As a result, UMD fell out of their #1 USCHO ranking, down to #5 in division one. Up next, they’ll host a series with NCHC rival Denver, who is currently ranked 11th and riding a six-game winning streak.

“You know I think it humbled us a little bit, which is good early in the season. We were number one at the time, and a hungry team that worked harder than us kind of came out and took it to us. So we’ve got to get back to how we were playing early in the year, where we were building up to get to number one and be hungry on pucks, winning battles, and out-working teams,” said captain Noah Cates.

Puck drop for game one between the Bulldogs and Pioneers is set for 7:00 pm on Friday night. Both games of the series will by live on the My9 Sports Network, and the CW in Denver, CO on Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer

Latest News

Gusties can avenge the loss when the two teams meet again on Saturday.
Gustavus drops home contest to River Falls
The always optimistic Bob Bonk is out here for season number 111 in a storied career that’s...
Fairmont’s Bob Bonk retires from coaching cross country
Gustavus is now 4-5 on the season.
Gusties fall to Augsburg
Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots the ball over Minnesota Timberwolves center...
Mitchell, Jazz shoot past Wolves 136-104 for 5th straight