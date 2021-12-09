UMD men look to bounce back against Denver

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - For the first time this season, the UMD men’s hockey team will look to respond from a series sweep.

The Bulldogs were without goaltender Ryan Fanti, forcing fifth-year senior Ben Patt into his first NCAA action. They were out-scored 10-6 by Northern Michigan, double the amount of goals they’ve allowed in any other series.

UMD was down four starting skaters for various reasons as well, including injuries and illnesses.

“Probably more disappointing than the 5-1 loss was that. That we didn’t have guys step up and fill that void, carry the weight a little bit more. We were missing some key guys, and it’s an opportunity for some other guys to play, and it’s an opportunity for our guys to step up and do a little bit more,” said head coach Scott Sandelin.

As a result, UMD fell out of their #1 USCHO ranking, down to #5 in division one. Up next, they’ll host a series with NCHC rival Denver, who is currently ranked 11th and riding a six-game winning streak.

“You know I think it humbled us a little bit, which is good early in the season. We were number one at the time, and a hungry team that worked harder than us kind of came out and took it to us. So we’ve got to get back to how we were playing early in the year, where we were building up to get to number one and be hungry on pucks, winning battles, and out-working teams,” said captain Noah Cates.

Puck drop for game one between the Bulldogs and Pioneers is set for 7:00 pm on Friday night. Both games of the series will by live on the My9 Sports Network, and the CW in Denver, CO on Saturday night.

