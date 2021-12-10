22-year-old woman dies in Two Harbors crash

Your Photos
One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors.
By Cody Lenarz
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWO HARBORS, MN -- One woman has died after a head-on crash in Two Harbors.

The crash happened Thursday just after 6 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, A GMC Sierra was heading south on Highway 61 near Scenic Drive when it was hit head-on by a Lexus RX traveling north in the southbound lanes.

There were 5 people in the Lexus. Four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the passengers, Qike Xu, 22 was killed. According to the State Patrol, she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver in the truck was also taken to the hospital with treatable injuries.

The State Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. They list road conditions as wet at the time.

