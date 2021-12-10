Your Photos
Charging decision expected next week in sheriff crash

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors in Douglas County say they expect to make a decision next week on whether to charge Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson after he crashed his vehicle.

Hutchinson rolled his county SUV on Interstate 94 near Alexandria during the early morning hours Wednesday. He had been attending the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association winter conference in the city, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday.

Early this morning, I was involved in single car crash in Douglas County near Alexandria, MN. I was taken to the...

Posted by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

The sheriff was taken to a hospital in Alexandria with non-critical injuries. No one else was involved in the accident. Hutchinson acknowledged he had been drinking before the crash.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is analyzing a Hutchinson urine sample to determine whether he was intoxicated. Larson said office will make a charging decision based on the test results early next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

