City of Mankato encourages residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato reminds residents to sign up for Snow Emergency Alerts.

You can text the word START to 507-200-3003 for snow emergency alerts by text.

Residents can also subscribe to city news updates by email.

The city also reminds residents that if a snow emergency is declared to watch where you park.

”To avoid a fine and a tow, certainly be aware of what your location is and when those snow emergencies are declared,” said Chris Baukol with Mankato Public Safety.

To find other ways to sign up for alerts, click here.

