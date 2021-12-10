Community rejoices as ‘The Nutcracker’ returns to the stage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The ballet is back. Dancing in front of a crowd for the first time in over a year, crowds gathered fully masked at the Ted Paul Theatre at Minnesota State University, Mankato to watch ‘The Nutcracker.’

“You know, opening night is always fun and exciting. So many things could go wrong, but you prepare, so they don’t. It is mostly excitement for everyone. I am just so excited to see everyone there on stage,” Mankato Ballet Company ballet master Riley Thomas Weber explained.

The Mankato Ballet Company has been working with its dancers since July to put on the holiday classic.

“When we started rehearsing we went from small groups to big groups, so the whole company has been rehearsing together for the past couple of weeks. So that has been really exciting to see everything come together instead of piece by piece,” Weber added.

Dozens of performers put together their years of experience in a changing environment of roles and COVID protocols to make the opening night extra special.

“The kids can be unmasked on stage if they have a negative COVID test the day of. We will see a lot more smiling faces on stage for sure,” Weber said.

Grateful for all the hard work they’d put in to make this performance a reality.

For some, it’s a dream come true.

“Ever since I was little I have always dreamed of being in this role. Especially in the acting part, it just really amazes me, being able to do this now,” ballerina Isabel Carlton said.

Performances continue into the weekend Friday through Sunday.

Tickets to ‘The Nutcracker’ are still available on Mankato Ballet Company’s website. Adult tickets cost $25 and children’s tickets cost $15.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.