Delta Air Lines cancels flights between Lincoln, Minneapolis

FILE — Delta Air Lines has informed Lincoln Airport officials that it will end the twice-daily flights between the two cities next month.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Those used to taking a quick commuter flight from Lincoln to Minneapolis and back will soon be out of luck.

Delta Air Lines has informed Lincoln Airport officials that it will end the twice-daily flights between the two cities next month, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Cancellation of the flights was unexpected, airport executive director David Haring said. Delta had suspended flights from Lincoln to both Minneapolis and Atlanta last year as the coronavirus pandemic sharply curtailed air travel. But Haring said not only had Delta resumed the Minneapolis flights this year as travel rebounded, but Lincoln Airport officials believed they were well on the way to having the Atlanta flights restored.

“It’s incredibly disappointing to us,” he said. “We worked pretty hard to get the service back.”

Haring said airport officials have spent days reaching out to representatives of both Delta and SkyWest Airlines, the regional carrier contracted by Delta that operates the Minneapolis flights to and from Lincoln, but to no avail.

The last of the flights to Minneapolis from Lincoln is scheduled for Jan. 10.

