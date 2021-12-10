Duluth man arrested, charged with vehicle theft and fleeing police

DULUTH, MN. (CBS) - An 18-year-old Duluth resident is in custody after a witness told police they saw two individuals stealing items from vehicles.

The incident happened in the area of 18th Ave E. and E. Superior St.

Vance Watson was arrested on probable cause from a previous case he was involved in.

Those charges include vehicle theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer on foot, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers later checked the area and found a sawed-off rifle, a pistol magazine, and a bag of ammunition.

Watson has not yet been charged for Wednesday’s incident.

Charges are pending after further investigation.

Vance Watson Arrested in Duluth (KBJR 6)

