Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Duluth man arrested, charged with vehicle theft and fleeing police

By Joey Swanson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (CBS) - An 18-year-old Duluth resident is in custody after a witness told police they saw two individuals stealing items from vehicles.

The incident happened in the area of 18th Ave E. and E. Superior St.

Vance Watson was arrested on probable cause from a previous case he was involved in.

Those charges include vehicle theft, fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer on foot, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers later checked the area and found a sawed-off rifle, a pistol magazine, and a bag of ammunition.

Watson has not yet been charged for Wednesday’s incident.

Charges are pending after further investigation.

Vance Watson Arrested in Duluth
Vance Watson Arrested in Duluth(KBJR 6)

Copyright 2021 CBS 3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
FILE — Authorities in North Mankato say they were engaged in a high-speed pursuit Thursday...
North Mankato man leads authorities on high-speed pursuit
Jacob and Leslie Lee are the new owners of the Knotty Bar & Grill in Elysian, Minn., which will...
New wedding venue, Ahavah Cottage, coming to Elysian
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Two juveniles are dead and three others hospitalized after a crash in Minneapolis that followed...
Minnesota crash after police pursuit leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt

Latest News

Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC Winter Storm Update - 2PM Friday
CORRECTS TO BODY CAM OF BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE OFFICER JEFFREY SOMMERS, NOT CHAMPLIN POLICE...
GRAPHIC: In Potter trial, sergeant testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before shooting
Volunteer rings bell for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Mankato Salvation Army facing bell ringer shortage
City of Mankato encourages residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts
City of Mankato encourages residents to sign up for snow emergency alerts