Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Flight to LA diverted to Oklahoma due to unruly passenger

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in...
Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities say a flight from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles diverted to Oklahoma City after an unruly passenger assaulted a flight attendant.

Police say an air marshal who was on board the Delta Air Lines flight had the passenger in custody when the flight landed Thursday night in Oklahoma.

The flight continued on to Los Angeles after the passenger was removed.

In a statement, Delta praised the “quick action and professionalism” of its crew and air marshals in handling the situation.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last month directed U.S. attorneys across the country to prioritize prosecutions of federal crimes that occur on commercial flights amid a historic spike in cases involving unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
FILE — Authorities in North Mankato say they were engaged in a high-speed pursuit Thursday...
North Mankato man leads authorities on high-speed pursuit
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Two juveniles are dead and three others hospitalized after a crash in Minneapolis that followed...
Minnesota crash after police pursuit leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Consumer prices soared 6.8% over past 12 months
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case
The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit and Oakland County Circuit Court by Jeffrey...
Family of Michigan mass shooting victims files two $100 million lawsuit