Good Morning Give Back: Support the Holiday Sharing Tree

December’s Good Morning Give Back initiative is now rounding out its second week. The focus, this month, is on The Holiday Sharing Tree, an organization that collects gift cards for those in need.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - December’s Good Morning Give Back initiative is now rounding out its second week.

This month, the initiative’s focus is on The Holiday Sharing Tree, an organization that collects gift cards for those in need.

As of yesterday, 270 giving cards have yet to be claimed; that represents 270 people living in Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties who need a helping hand this holiday season.

The good news is, there are a still a few days left to fill the need.

The deadline to return giving cards to a Holiday Sharing Tree location is this Sunday at 5 p.m.

Monetary donations are also being accepted online, which the organization will use to purchase a gift card for those in need.

