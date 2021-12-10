Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gustavus Adolphus College celebrates 81st annual Saint Lucia festival

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College held its annual Saint Lucia celebration in Christ Chapel on Thursday.

Every year, six sophomore women are nominated to the court that shares the ideals of Saint Lucia.

The ideals are compassion for others, leadership and character.

Saint Lucia was a saint from Italy who was martyred during persecution by the Romans.

READ MORE: The history of the Saint Lucia Festival at Gustavus Adolphus College

In keeping with its Swedish roots, the college commemorates the Swedish legend of a woman who was clothed in white and crowned with candles.

”The goodness and the hope and the joy that’s around us. Even through all of the pain, suffering and hardship that happens in this world, there are still glimmers of light that we can gather up and that we can share with others,” stated Abbie Doran, who was crowned the 2020 Saint Lucia. “It is great to just remember that we have it in ourselves and that it is all around. We can just embrace that light and make the world a better place through that.”

Abby Joy Neptun was crowned 2021 Saint Lucia on Thursday. She was part of a court that included Tania Monse Perez Barrios, Lluvia Infante, Kathryn Lillemon, Claire Lind, and Claire Schoenfield.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
Joleigha Johnson, 42, who was was last seen in her Truman home on Dec. 1, has been found.
Missing Truman woman found safe; alert canceled
Snow covers a North Mankato, Minn., street sign at the intersection of Lor Ray and James Drives...
North Mankato woman charged with DWI after SUV, school bus crash
FILE — Authorities in North Mankato say they were engaged in a high-speed pursuit Thursday...
North Mankato man leads authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three signs describing the Mankato Area Public School District inside the Intergovernmental...
Mankato Area Public Schools updates policies

Latest News

Gustavus Adolphus College celebrates 81st annual Saint Lucia festival
Flier for the 7th annual Great Mankato Toy Drive taking place in Mankato, Minn.
CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill
CADA’s annual toy drive returns this weekend at NaKato Bar & Grill
Holiday Lights in Motion Tractor
Sleepy Eye’s Holiday Lights in Motion Display receives $5,000 grant