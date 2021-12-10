Gustavus Adolphus College celebrates 81st annual Saint Lucia festival

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Gustavus Adolphus College held its annual Saint Lucia celebration in Christ Chapel on Thursday.

Every year, six sophomore women are nominated to the court that shares the ideals of Saint Lucia.

The ideals are compassion for others, leadership and character.

Saint Lucia was a saint from Italy who was martyred during persecution by the Romans.

In keeping with its Swedish roots, the college commemorates the Swedish legend of a woman who was clothed in white and crowned with candles.

”The goodness and the hope and the joy that’s around us. Even through all of the pain, suffering and hardship that happens in this world, there are still glimmers of light that we can gather up and that we can share with others,” stated Abbie Doran, who was crowned the 2020 Saint Lucia. “It is great to just remember that we have it in ourselves and that it is all around. We can just embrace that light and make the world a better place through that.”

Abby Joy Neptun was crowned 2021 Saint Lucia on Thursday. She was part of a court that included Tania Monse Perez Barrios, Lluvia Infante, Kathryn Lillemon, Claire Lind, and Claire Schoenfield.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.