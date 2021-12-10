Your Photos
Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

