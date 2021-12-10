Your Photos
Make room for snow plows

City officials are asking locals to do their part in keeping the roads safe and allowing snow...
City officials are asking locals to do their part in keeping the roads safe and allowing snow plows to work more efficiently.(Ryan Sjoberg | KEYC)
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:03 AM CST
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For residents not driving, city officials still ask for you to do your part in keeping the roads safe and allowing snow plows to work more efficiently.

City officials want residents to remove all vehicles, trailers, and garbage and recycle receptacles from city streets and alleys until the snow has been cleared from curb to curb.

During a snow emergency, it is unlawful to park on streets and alleys until snow has been cleared. The penalty for violating a snow emergency could cost you a $30 citation and your vehicle may be towed or even plowed into.

