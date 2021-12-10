Make room for snow plows

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For residents not driving, city officials still ask for you to do your part in keeping the roads safe and allowing snow plows to work more efficiently.

City officials want residents to remove all vehicles, trailers, and garbage and recycle receptacles from city streets and alleys until the snow has been cleared from curb to curb.

During a snow emergency, it is unlawful to park on streets and alleys until snow has been cleared. The penalty for violating a snow emergency could cost you a $30 citation and your vehicle may be towed or even plowed into.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.