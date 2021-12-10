Mankato Salvation Army facing bell ringer shortage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is seeking more bell ringers for its Red Kettle Campaign.

Each year, kettles are placed at several businesses around town.

Customers can sprinkle in spare change to support the nonprofit’s rehabilitation programs, homeless shelter, social services assistance and more.

The kettles are usually accompanied by bell ringers, but this season, many storefronts are staying quiet due to a lack of volunteers.

The campaign has raised about 30% of its $525,000 goal, and the organization said it needs more help to stay on track.

Lt. Andy Wheeler mentioned, “It’s kind of made it hard for us to maintain some traction with our campaign. We’re still doing well, and we’re ahead of where we were in the campaign from last year, but I think we’re kind of on target to fall drastically short.”

