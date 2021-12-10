Nathan Smith elevates Mavericks with four-point weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — We’re inching closer to the holiday break and both the Minnesota State men’s and women’s hockey teams have been put to the test this first half of the season.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

Starting out by talking about the men’s team, ranked first in the nation for the fourth time. This week Rob, the Maverick’s were put to the test against Michigan Tech, an overtime win on Friday, a 3-1 win on Saturday and like we talked about last week, Michigan Tech hadn’t lost by more than a goal so far this season and we saw that on Friday.

Rob Clark: A couple of really good games inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, and it all kicked off with that thrilling overtime finish where Nathan Smith coming through with the overtime goal. He’s got three game-winning goals on the season, really leading the team, always in the middle of what this team is doing offensively 26 points to lead the squad with 11 goals and 15 assists, but really just the jump starter for this offense and coming through with that overtime goal.

The Family Four Pack sponsored by Pizza Ranch is back! Supplies are limited so be sure to purchase yours today at https://t.co/PKQc0nQcIb pic.twitter.com/8q6KivOzSX — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) December 9, 2021

MR: In game two, three points for Smith, a goal and two assists, was able to pick up CCHA forward of the week. He’s really come back to the Maverick’s this season and made such an impact and we’re seeing that week-to-week from Smith.

RC: It really rubs off onto everybody else in the lineup. A lot of guys, they’re really playing off of each other extremely well right now, such a fun group to watch and with the crazy weekend we had with Minnesota Duluth losing to Northern Michigan, a lot of crazy results in college hockey and that’s why you saw so many differences in the top-10 poll this week.

MR: The Mavericks came out first in that USCHO poll. The coaching staff after the game talked about how both games felt like playoff hockey and without a doubt, watching the Mavericks play in conference play, especially to a team like Michigan Tech, it feels like playoff hockey. Another series that’s going to have a similar feel is coming up next, Bemidji State, a long standing rivalry with Bemidji State, 5-4-1 in favor of the Mavericks in the last ten meetings and the Mavericks will have to keep it up if they want to at the top when all the other teams may be finding their stride at this point in the season.

RC: This is going to be another close series just like Michigan Tech I have a feeling, just with the way Bemidji State’s played this year. The Beavers can maybe be more consistent this year at times, but still they have all the pieces of a very good hockey team and obviously they were in the NCAA tournament last year along with MSU. This is a great rivalry to watch and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out up in Bemidji this weekend.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

MR: Switching gears now Rob, talking about the Maverick women. Finally found their way back in the win column with a sweep over St. Thomas. It was a 3-1 win in game one in Mankato and then a 3-0 shutout in game two in Mendota Heights. Charlotte Akervik was the saving grace in game one, had two goals in that victory. Then, Brittyn Flemming came up big in game two, with a handful of assists and goal herself. So, overall we’re seeing things click for the Mavericks this past weekend and they’ll have to keep it up against St. Cloud State this upcoming weekend here in Mankato.

🎄🎄 Maverick Fans - Don't forget to bring a Teddy Bear for our Teddy Bear Toss sponsored by Fleet Farm benefiting Toys For Tots this Saturday! We'll toss the bears on the ice during the first intermission! Also, Stomper Claus will be at the rink for photos! 🎄🎄 pic.twitter.com/P0fW3qyUxz — Minnesota State Women’s Hockey (@MinnStWHockey) December 9, 2021

RC: A couple of winnable games against St. Cloud State, huge for the Mavericks to get back in the win column against St. Thomas. Hopefully, they are able to keep that momentum rolling into the series against the Huskies. We know how it all played out the last time these two teams met. Kind of close, so the Mavericks need to come through and pick up those wins against St. Cloud State and they’ll have a chance to do so.

MR: MSU currently stands at 3-9 in WCHA competition.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.