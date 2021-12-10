New wedding venue, Ahavah Cottage, coming to Elysian

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Tucked away in the woods is a quaint little spot that is bringing something exceptional and luxurious to the city of Elysian.

“I think the wedding venue idea has been on our radar for a little while,” Jacob Lee said.

Jacob and Leslie Lee are the new owners of the Knotty Bar & Grill in Elysian, which will be transformed into a premier wedding venue called Ahavah Cottage, which means love in Hebrew.

The property spans three acres and the cottage will have different romantic, yet elegant, vibes in each sector.

An area near the woods will be used for ceremonies, the patio will have a calming effect then lead into the pub, which will serve as a grand reception area.

SNEAK PEAK | Ahavah Cottage • • The Ahavah Cottage is a new premier, luxurious event venue located just an hour south... Posted by Ahavah Cottage on Wednesday, December 1, 2021

For Lisa Lee, Ahavah Cottage has always been a second home to her.

“It has definitely gone through quite a few owners, so it was the Bear’s Den in 2000 when it was built, and I worked here actually as a single mom. So it kind of has had a little piece of my heart,” she explained.

The duo is ecstatic to be able to transform the land and bring something new that Le Sueur County has never seen before.

“Where I walk in and I go ‘okay, we own this,’ and we are making it something completely different,” Jacob Lee said. “For me, it still doesn’t feel quite real. So once it is done, and we have bookings coming in, then I think it might settle in.”

“I wondered what it would be to own something like this. It’s grand and it’s cool. Twenty-one years later and here I am,” Lisa added.

The construction project has been time-consuming for the couple, but they have had help from friends and family to get their dreams to reality.

“With his skills, he is kind of awesome at just kind of the construction world. He has been in it for a long time. I am more of hospitality, experience, I love [managing a long-term] vision and hosting. We, together, can make it awesome, so I’m super excited,” Lisa described.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.