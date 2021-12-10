Pick of the Litter: Toby

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Toby.

Toby is an adult black lab who arrived at BENCHS Monday.

He’s a friendly pup who loves to play fetch and tug-of-war. His favorite toys are tennis balls.

Toby is very social and gets along well with other dogs.

He would be a great fit for anyone looking for a four-legged best friend.

