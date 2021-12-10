Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the Litter: Toby

Toby, an adoptable dog at BENCHS in Mankato, Minn.
Toby, an adoptable dog at BENCHS in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Toby.

Toby is an adult black lab who arrived at BENCHS Monday.

He’s a friendly pup who loves to play fetch and tug-of-war. His favorite toys are tennis balls.

Toby is very social and gets along well with other dogs.

He would be a great fit for anyone looking for a four-legged best friend.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm warning is in effect for the entire KEYC News Now viewing area for Friday.
Heavy snow on the way for Friday, Friday night; Winter Storm Warning issued
FILE — Authorities in North Mankato say they were engaged in a high-speed pursuit Thursday...
North Mankato man leads authorities on high-speed pursuit
Baby John Beeson ‘Jb’ Parke was named in honor of his father. He was born weighing 7 pounds, 4...
‘Miracle’ baby born just before father dies of cancer
Two juveniles are dead and three others hospitalized after a crash in Minneapolis that followed...
Minnesota crash after police pursuit leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt
Jacob and Leslie Lee are the new owners of the Knotty Bar & Grill in Elysian, Minn., which will...
New wedding venue, Ahavah Cottage, coming to Elysian

Latest News

This week's Pick of the Litter is Mushu.
Pick of the Litter: Mushu
Pick of the Litter: Mushu
This week's Pick of the Litter is Root Beer.
Pick of the Litter: Root Beer
Pick of the Litter: Root Beer