Pine County student in custody after social media posts during active shooter drill

Pine County, MN Sheriff
Pine County, MN Sheriff(KBJR 6)
By Kristen Vake
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINE COUNTY, MN (CBS) - An active shooter drill led to a Pine County student being taken into custody.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Friday.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call from staff at Barnum High School saying a male student at the East Central School in Pine County had broadcast an active shooter incident on social media.

According to authorities, it was determined East Central School was doing a lockdown drill. The student posted on social media, portraying it as an actual event.

The school was searched and cleared of any threat.

The student was taken into custody.

Charges will be reviewed by the Pine County Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3. All rights reserved.

