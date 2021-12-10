Second Minnesota student dies from COVID-19 this school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A second student in Minnesota has died from COVID-19 this school year.

According to Education Minnesota while it’s the second victim this year, it’s the third student to die since the pandemic began.

In total, 18 school staff members have died from COVID 19; 10 of whom died this school year.

The weekly report typically does not identify information about students and staff who have gotten sick or died. However, since the previous weekly report, the Minnesota Health Department reported a Beltrami County teenager, who had pre-existing conditions, recently died of COVID.

