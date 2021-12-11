Your Photos
Authorities remind drivers to be prepared, play it safe in winter weather

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — Mother Nature strikes again, blanketing southern Minnesota and northern Iowa with snow, which can cause dangers on the road.

“Even if it is passable in town, as soon as you get out of town where some of the winds start to gloss over the highway, things can get really slick in a hurry,” Fairmont Police Chief Michael Hunter said.

It’s important to remember to drive safely during these conditions.

“Give yourself some extra space coming up to the stop signs or stoplights,” Hunter added.

Another important tip is to always be prepared, especially when the forecast could change at a moment’s notice.

“Make sure your window wipers and everything like that are working well and take a look at the tires you have. Might have worked really well over the summer or a great set of summer tires don’t work very well in the Minnesota winters,” Hunter explained. “It could be lightly snowing one minute, and then you’re knee-deep in a snowbank. So, definitely, be prepared for those weather changes.”

Hunter also explained the importance of not letting the car do all the work of driving, especially on the interstate.

“Don’t use your cruise control when you are out there on some of these roads with some of the higher speeds. Things can change in a hurry and your cruise control can actually put you into a position where you can lose control of your vehicle quickly.”

Hunter also reminds people that no deadline is worth taking risks in a nasty Minnesota snowstorm.

“The weather and road conditions are unsafe then find yourself a safe spot to stop. That is not in the roadway, pull off to one of the gas stations or hotels. Take that extra time, wherever you are getting it or wherever you need to be. It will be there, we just want you to get there safe.”

