City of Mankato calls snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a snow emergency for tonight.

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 11, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday, December 12).

During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Receive Text Message Notifications

Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

