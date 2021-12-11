Your Photos
City of Mankato calls snow emergency

During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.
During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.(City of Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato has called a snow emergency for tonight.

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, December 11, Mankato is in a snow emergency until 8 a.m. tomorrow (Sunday, December 12).

During a snow emergency there is no parking on streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently.

The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small number of streets in the City). View a map showing seasonal no parking areas. View a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

During a snow emergency, temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

Receive Text Message Notifications

  • Text START to 507-200-3003 to receive snow emergency alerts by text.

