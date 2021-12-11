First Major Snowstorm of the Season: Conditions Worse in Rural Areas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Most Minnesotans and Iowans are used to heavy snowfall and cold temperatures, but conditions can be worse in the rural areas. KTTC spoke to a few residents in Elgin and Plainview to get an idea of how they are preparing for the first major snowstorm of the season.

“Anything from slushy roads to the wind blowing coming from cornfields and just making sure you can stay in your lane,” said Plainview resident Jessica Froisland.

County roads are not kept up with as much as main roads or state highways because they are not as heavily populated. Gravel roads are a whole other story.

“It’s Minnesota, you know. It will be what it will be,” said Plainview resident Wayne.

Many schools in the surrounding areas had a snow day Friday, including Plainview Elgin-Milville schools.

“It’s hard in Southeast Minnesota I think because we’re on that edge where things can freeze and then snow and I think we’re seeing that a little bit right now. I think everybody made a decision based on a winter storm warning,” said Plainview Elgin-Milville Superintendent Bill Ihrke. “Better safe than sorry.”

Minnesotans may be used to this kind of weather, but it does not mean they like it. Especially when it comes to keeping up with clearing the driveway.

“I’ll probably be out here every few hours just trying to keep it down to a minimum,” said Plainview resident Kathy Stiehl.

“You just gotta take your time and make sure you can get home to your family so, absolutely,” said Froisland.

