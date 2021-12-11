Your Photos
Hennepin County sheriff charged with four misdemeanors

FILE — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson speaks at a news conference in this undated...
FILE — Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson speaks at a news conference in this undated file photo. Prosecutors in Douglas County say they expect to make a decision next week on whether to charge Hutchinson after he crashed his vehicle near Alexandria, Minn., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.(KEYC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has been charged with four misdemeanors after he rolled his vehicle five miles east of Alexandria on I-94 earlier this week. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. It was suspected he had been driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Douglas County Attorney has charged Hutchinson with these misdemeanors:

- Fourth-degree Driving While Impaired

- Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 Within Two Hours

- Carrying a Pistol Under the Influence of Alcohol

Hutchinson was tested at the Alomere hospital after the crash. His BAD was .13 according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis of urine sample.

Early this morning, I was involved in single car crash in Douglas County near Alexandria, MN. I was taken to the...

Posted by Hennepin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Hutchinson sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the single-car rollover, and he was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Hutchinson has admitted to drinking and driving. As it stands, he is still the Hennepin County Sheriff.

The Minnesota State Patrol is unable to provide additional information or comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

