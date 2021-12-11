Mankato Clinic recommends health tips for shoveling snow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As people get ready to clean up the snow, Mankato Clinic is advising shovelers to keep their health in mind.

Shoveling is a strenuous physical activity, so if you haven’t exercised in a while and begin clearing heavy snow, it can increase your blood pressure and put you at higher risk for a heart attack.

The clinic says to watch out for chest pain, chest pressure and shortness of breath.

If you do feel any of these symptoms, they say it’s important to get to a hospital.

Mankato Clinic recommends staying active throughout the winter to help keep in shape.

“Starting with some stretching, some walking, don’t go right into the heavy activity, but sort of allow your body to warm up a little bit is helpful for you,” said Susan Peller, a family nurse practitioner with Mankato Clinic.

Keeping your muscles in good shape is also just as important.

Mankato Clinic recommends easing yourself into shoveling snow and not rushing to get it cleaned up.

Regularly moving and doing stretches or even yoga can help.

”When you are out shoveling, the best thing to do is if you can try and push as much snow as you can to it. It tends to be more efficient as opposed to sitting and scooping every single load. If you do have to scoop, take a smaller shovel. It doesn’t have to be full every time. That falls back a lot on taking your time,” said Travis Mattson, a Mankato Clinic physical therapist.

If your muscles are in severe pain after more than a few days, Mankato Clinic recommends getting it checked out.

