MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has been diagnosed with the state’s second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

In an email to students and staff on Friday, President Edward Inch said that the “many protocols, resources and efforts we have put in place to keep our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe during the course of the pandemic worked to assist the vaccinated individual who tested positive. The individual is doing fine and is following appropriate isolation protocols.”

Due to the recent development, students participating in commencement on Saturday will now be required to wear a face-covering when processing across the stage. Anyone attending commencement will also be required to wear a facemask.

The university will also have signage to remind visitors of COVID-19 symptoms on exterior doors, distributed seating for family groups of six or less, hand sanitizer stations and designated one-way entrances and exits.

Inch said the university is also offering a virtual alternative for those guests who may be uncomfortable attending this event. He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and receive a booster dose.

COVID-19 testing will be available on campus on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Carkoski Commons between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Students and staff can also find a testing site near them by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.

