MnDOT dispatches plows for first winter storm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Friday’s snowfall made travel difficult with limited visibility.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation sent out its snowplow crews at 6 a.m. Friday, three hours later than they originally planned.

MnDOT started pre-treating the roads with a salt brine mixture as a way of getting ahead of the ice on the roads before it forms.

Plows will be out until 10 or 11 p.m. on Friday and then will be out again early Saturday morning.

The agency wants drivers to keep the standard safety reminders in mind if you are traveling on Saturday.

“The road conditions are still slippery, also give yourself some extra room when following people, especially when following the plow trucks. When the plow trucks are plowing, they are throwing up big clouds of snow to the sides, so the visibility is going to be reduced, so give them some extra room,” explained Scott Morgan, assistant district engineer for MnDOT’s seventh district.

As the snow continues, MnDOT is also advising people to check 511MN.org for updated information on road conditions before going out if you have to travel.

