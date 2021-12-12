City of Mankato calls downtown snow emergency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Following a city-wide snow emergency Saturday night, the city of Mankato has called a downtown snow emergency.

The downtown snow emergency begins at 10 p.m. Sunday, December 12 and expires at 8 a.m., Monday, December 13.

View downtown snow emergency corridor which includes:

Madison Avenue to Plum Street; 100 block of east and west sides of Riverfront Drive from Madison Avenue to Plum Street;

Main to Liberty streets from South Riverfront Drive to South Broad Street (does not include South Broad Street),

and South Front Street from East Liberty to Marshall streets; and 100 block of east and west Liberty Street

The main purpose of a downtown corridor snow emergency is to haul snow out of the downtown because there is limited storage space. A goal during a downtown snow emergency is to completely clear snow of all downtown streets.

When a downtown snow emergency is in effect there is no parking on downtown Mankato streets so snow can be removed quickly and efficiently. Temporary parking is available downtown at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps during snow emergencies. Parking is also allowed in yards during a snow emergency. The only exception is where streets are posted “seasonal no parking” (which only affects a small amount of streets in the city). Watch a video to learn about snow and ice removal operations in Mankato.

