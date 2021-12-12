Your Photos
City of Mankato, New Ulm to declare snow emergencies

(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato will be in a snow emergency beginning Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

The snow emergency will last until 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

During a snow emergency, no parking is allowed on streets so snow can be removed.

Temporary parking is available at no cost in the Mankato Place and Civic Center parking ramps. During a snow emergency, parking is also allowed in yards.

A downtown snow emergency has also been declared in New Ulm.

That begins at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning and goes until the city is complete.

Overnight parking during the snow emergency is available in the parking lot at 3rd North and German Street, and in the City Hall parking lot.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

