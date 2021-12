SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The (7-1) Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s girls’ basketball team defeated Red Rock Central 81-59, Saturday night.

St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night. (KEYC)

In the win, senior guard Madison Mathiowetz surpassed the 3,000 career-points milestone, becoming the first to do so in Knights girls’ basketball history.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.