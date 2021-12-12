Your Photos
MSU Mankato holds first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019

By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In-person commencement ceremonies have returned at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“We can do this because, as a community, we have been vaccinated and tested, we wear masks while indoors, we focus on keeping one another safe,” stated MSU President Edward Inch.

For the first time since December 2019, graduates crossed the Taylor Center stage in the presence of friends and family.

It’s much different than the last few ceremonies, which were held online due to COVID-19.

Inch added, “Our decision to hold an in-person commencement was grounded in our community’s care for one another and our strong desire to celebrate together.”

The university awarded more than 2,000 degrees Saturday.

Graduate Brittney Cooper said, “We have worked hard to experience this momentous feat in our lives.”

“This class and the members of last year’s class have been through a pandemic that rocked the foundations of higher education,” Inch explained in his address. “You were able to handle and overcome serious adversity that deepened social divisions, heightened food and housing insecurities and placed us in isolation from one another.”

Despite their in-person return, the celebrations are not back to their pre-pandemic normal.

MSU is taking safety precautions amid a statewide surge in COVID-19 case counts.

In a message sent to faculty, staff and students Friday, Inch announced, “Minnesota’s Department of Health notified us that a person affiliated with Minnesota State University, Mankato has been identified as the state’s second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.”

In light of the discovery, all attendees were required to wear face coverings.

The university also installed more signage and hand sanitizing stations.

MSU will offer on-campus COVID-19 testing Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

