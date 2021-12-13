Assault sends one to hospital
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety is investigating an alleged assault that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened early Sunday morning in downtown Mankato.
Officials say two people were involved and one person was sent to the hospital with injuries. According to Public safety, the suspect was initially arrested but was later released.
Assault charges are pending.
