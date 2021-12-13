Austin Public Schools threat deemed not credible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A social media post circulating Austin Public Schools about a threat happening Tuesday afternoon has been deemed not credible by the district and police.

According to Superintendent Joey Page, Ed.D., the district immediately notified Austin Police after finding out about the threat.

The district says while it monitors the situation, classes will go on as normal tomorrow.

Here is the full statement from Page:

Good Morning:

Austin Public Schools puts the safety of our students and staff first. In keeping with a firm commitment to effective communication with our school community, I am writing to advise you of actions taken this morning. Earlier today, we received information regarding a threat made on social media. The Austin Police Department was immediately informed and began an investigation.

Thanks to the professionalism of the staff, the cooperation of students, and the quick response from the Austin Police Department, we could not substantiate any credibility of the post. We will continue to follow our procedures and monitor the situation. We are planning for a normal day without disrupting our instructional activities. The handling of the situation further illustrates that the safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.

Please do not hesitate to contact me should you have any questions or concerns. Your ongoing support is crucial to the continued success of students and staff at Austin Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Dr. Joey Page, Superintendent

