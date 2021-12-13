Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bill allows UW System to negotiate tuition reciprocity

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wi. (AP) - A bipartisan bill introduced in the state Assembly would give the University of Wisconsin System authority over tuition reciprocity with Minnesota.

The legislation would also let UW campuses keep additional revenue from students paying Minnesota tuition rates, revenue that is currently deposited into Wisconsin’s state budget.

The reciprocity agreements between Wisconsin and Minnesota have been in place since the 1970s and have allowed students to attend colleges in their neighboring states while paying in-state tuition.

The agreements are currently negotiated by Wisconsin’s Higher Educational Aids Board.

The Assembly bill introduced by Republican Rep. Shannon Zimmerman would give UW System officials authority to renegotiate reciprocity agreements with Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Minnesota health officials say a person affiliated with Minnesota State University,...
MDH: Omicron variant confirmed at Minnesota State University, Mankato
FILE — The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro is pictured in this undated file photo in Albert...
Albert Lea restaurant owner plans to file Federal lawsuit
St. Mary's senior guard Madison Mathiowetz made program history Saturday night.
Mathiowetz becomes first in program history to reach 3,000 career points
Pine County, MN Sheriff
Pine County student in custody after social media posts during active shooter drill
tc121221
KEYC News Now Weather Forecast

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
Mount Kato
Winter activities in full swing after heavy snowfall
Warmer lake waters are leading to more toxic algal blooms, higher chances of invasive species...
Minnesota lake ice shrinking as climate change warms winters
Map showing the downtown corridor of Mankato where a special snow emergency has been called.
City of Mankato calls downtown snow emergency